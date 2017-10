SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of video game products, said its sales dropped in the third quarter due to flagging videogame hardware and software sales.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said sales fell 8.9 percent to $1.77 billion.