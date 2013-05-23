GameStop results beat on higher mobile sales

May 23 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of video game products, reported quarterly results ahead of Wall Street estimates helped by higher sales of mobile devices and digital content.

Net income fell to $54.6 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $72.5 million, or 54 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 7 percent to $1.87 billion. Mobile sales rose 290 percent to $46.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 40 cents per share, on revenue of $1.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.