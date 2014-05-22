FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GameStop revenue rises 7 pct due to new console demand
May 22, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

GameStop revenue rises 7 pct due to new console demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of videogame products, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to continued demand for new game consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp.

Net profit rose to $68.0 million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 3 from $54.6 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue rose to $1.99 billion from $1.87 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

