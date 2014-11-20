FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assassin's Creed Unity delay hurts GameStop's revenue
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Assassin's Creed Unity delay hurts GameStop's revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of video game products, reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by the delayed release of action game Assassin’s Creed Unity.

Net income dropped to $56.4 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $68.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said total revenue fell to $2.09 billion from $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.