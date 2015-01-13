FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GameStop's December same-store sales up 4.4 pct
January 13, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

GameStop's December same-store sales up 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Video game retailer GameStop Corp said December comparable store sales rose 4.4 percent, driven by higher demand for games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Grand Theft Auto V and Far Cry 4.

Shares of the world’s largest retailer of video game products rose about 10 percent to $36 in extended trading.

New software sales grew 5.8 percent during the nine-week holiday period ended Jan. 3, the company said on Tuesday. .

Sales in the mobile & consumer electronics category rose 28 percent.

Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
