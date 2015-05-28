GameStop revenue rises 3.2 pct

May 28 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of video game products, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the releases of games such as “Evolve” and “Mortal Kombat X”.

Net income rose to $73.8 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $68 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Global sales rose to $2.06 billion from $2.00 billion. Comparable-store sales rose 8.6 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)