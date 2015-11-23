FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GameStop revenue falls 3.6 pct
November 23, 2015

GameStop revenue falls 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of video games and related products, reported a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of new gaming software and hardware.

Net income fell to $55.9 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $56.4 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it made a profit of 53 cents, compared with 50 cents, as it had fewer shares outstanding.

The company’s total revenue fell to $2.02 billion from $2.09 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

