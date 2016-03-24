FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GameStop revenue misses estimates; shares fall
March 24, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

GameStop revenue misses estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of video games, reported quarterly revenue that missed estimates, hurt by weaker sales of new gaming software.

The company’s shares fell as much as 8.3 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Total revenue rose 1.4 percent to $3.53 billion but missed the average analyst expectation of $3.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GameStop’s net income rose to $247.8 million, or $2.36 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $244.1 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

