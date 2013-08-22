FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Video games retailer GameStop's quarterly results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 12:43 PM / in 4 years

Video games retailer GameStop's quarterly results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest retailer of video game products, posted results that topped Wall Street estimates, mainly due to higher mobile and digital game sales.

The company’s shares were up about 8 percent in trading before the bell. The stock closed at $47.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Net income fell to $10.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter from $21.0 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier, but was higher than the average analyst estimate of 4 cents per share.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said total revenue slipped about 11 percent to $1.38 billion in the quarter ended July 31.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.