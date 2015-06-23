FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delayed Batman Arkham game finale goes on sale, hit with PC problems
June 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Delayed Batman Arkham game finale goes on sale, hit with PC problems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The highly-anticipated last instalment to the “Batman Arkham” video game trilogy went on sale on Tuesday after an eight-month delay but some users reported teething problems with the PC version of the title.

“Batman: Arkham Knight”, which won “Best Action Game” at last year’s major E3 gaming convention, had been scheduled for release in October but was pushed back when developer Rocksteady Studios needed more time.

“There’s a trend recently among a lot of big games that come out with a lot of bugs or technical issues,” game director Sefton Hill told Reuters on Monday before the release.

“We wanted it to maintain that same overall level of quality that we set in the first two games.”

The game was released for consoles Xbox One and Playstation 4 and for PC but it was the latter which faced framerate issues, according to users writing on Twitter and gaming forums.

Rocksteady and publisher Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment said the problem was being looked at.

“We’re aware that some users are reporting performance issues on PC,” Rocksteady tweeted. “We take this very seriously & we’re investigating.”

The game is the last in a series that began with “Batman: Arkham Asylum” in 2009 and was followed with “Batman: Arkham City” two years later. (Reporting by Rollo Ross; editing by Andrew Roche)

