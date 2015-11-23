Gammon India lenders move to take control of company

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gammon India Ltd’s lenders have begun a process to swap their debt into equity under the so-called strategic debt restructuring scheme, the company said on Monday.

The engineering and construction company did not give further details in a stock exchange filing.

India’s central bank in June allowed lenders to temporarily take control of a company under its strategic debt restructuring scheme. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Keith Weir)