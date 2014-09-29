Malaysia's Gamuda to raise working capital via employee share scheme

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Gamuda Bhd , a property construction and engineering firm, will raise funds for working capital via an employees’ share scheme.

Gamuda will sell options allowing its employees to buy shares that make up to 10 percent of the firm’s issued and paid-up share capital, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Monday.

The total amount raised will depend on the number of options sold and exercised, and the exercise price, it said.

Hong Leong Investment Bank is advising on the deal. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Keiron Henderson)