FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Gamuda offers $276 mln to buy out co-investors in highway toll firm
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Gamuda offers $276 mln to buy out co-investors in highway toll firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian builder Gamuda Holdings has offered to buy out fellow shareholders in highway toll operator Kesas Holdings for 875 million ringgit ($276 million).

Gamuda, which owns 30 percent of Kesas, said in a statement released to the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange late on Monday that it wants to pay cash to buy out three other investors in an offer that expires Nov 18.

Markets were shut on Tuesday for a national holiday. Shares in Gamuda were 0.2 percent lower at 4.88 ringgit by 0124 GMT on Wednesday, while the broader market fell 0.3 percent.

The other shareholders in Kesas, which runs a 35-km expressway in central Selangor state, include the Selangor state government’s economic development corporation, with a 30 percent stake.

Investment holding company Amcorp Properties and state-run investment fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd are the remaining shareholders, each owning 20 percent. ($1 = 3.1740 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.