4 months ago
Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.

The value of the winning bid was about $390 million, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

Camping World and the liquidators plan to operate at least 17 Gander Mountain stores as a going concern, according to the source.

The consortium also won all of Gander Mountain's intellectual property and its Overton's boating business, the source added.

Gander Mountain declined to comment. Camping World did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

