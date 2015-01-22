Icahn nominates two directors to Gannett board

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn nominated two directors to USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc’s board.

Icahn, who owned about 6.6 percent of Gannett as of Sept. 30, said he was concerned about the decisions the company may make in anticipation of its proposed spinoff.

“After Gannett completes the spinoff ... I would not be surprised if either company became the target of a takeover attempt,” Icahn wrote in a letter dated Jan. 21 to Gannett Chief Executive Gracia Martore. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)