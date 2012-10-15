FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gannett reports 3rd-quarter rise in revenue, profit
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Gannett reports 3rd-quarter rise in revenue, profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Oct 15)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc reported better than expected revenue and higher profit on television advertising related to the Olympics and the presidential election and on subscription revenue at its newspapers, thanks to its online pay model.

The newspaper and broadcast owner said on Monday that third-quarter revenue rose 3.4 percent to $1.31 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gannett, which is the largest U.S. newspaper chain with 82 properties including USA Today and the Indianapolis Star, said revenue at its publishing division declined 3 percent to $890.2 million.

Broadcasting revenue increased 36 percent to $237.0 million.

Third-quarter net income rose to $133.1 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $99.8 million, or 41 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

