FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gannett revenue, profit fall along with advertising sales
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Gannett revenue, profit fall along with advertising sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc reported a 4 percent slip in third-quarter revenue to $1.25 billion on Monday because of declines in advertising sales, mainly at its newspaper properties.

Publishing revenue dropped 3.6 percent to $858.1 million on a 6 percent decline in advertising revenue.

At its broadcast TV station divisions, total revenue fell 15 percent to $198.5 million because it did not benefit from Olympic or political advertising as it did in the third quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter was $79.7 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with $133.1 million, or 56 cents per share, for the same quarter last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.