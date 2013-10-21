Gannett revenue, profit fall along with advertising sales

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc reported a 4 percent slip in third-quarter revenue to $1.25 billion on Monday because of declines in advertising sales, mainly at its newspaper properties.

Publishing revenue dropped 3.6 percent to $858.1 million on a 6 percent decline in advertising revenue.

At its broadcast TV station divisions, total revenue fell 15 percent to $198.5 million because it did not benefit from Olympic or political advertising as it did in the third quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter was $79.7 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with $133.1 million, or 56 cents per share, for the same quarter last year.