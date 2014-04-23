FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gannett profit and revenue rises on strength of local TV
April 23, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Gannett profit and revenue rises on strength of local TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Gannett Co reported a rise in revenue and profit as its acquisition of Belo’s broadcast TV stations buoyed the company’s results on Wednesday.

Gannett, the publisher of USA Today, owns broadcast TV stations and is the largest newspaper chain in the U.S.

Total revenue rose 13 percent in the first quarter to $1.4 billion.

Net income adjusted for a tax benefits and other items increased 26 percent to $108.4 million or 47 cents per share.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
