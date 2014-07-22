Gannett profit and revenue rise on TV stations

July 22 (Reuters) - Gannett Co, the largest newspaper chain in the United States and publisher of USA Today, reported higher revenue and earnings on Tuesday, benefiting from its acquisition of Belo’s TV stations.

The company said total second-quarter revenue increased 12.1 percent to $1.46 billion from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings excluding special items, such as employee severance, rose 14.4 percent to $154.6 million, or 67 cents per share. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)