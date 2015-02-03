FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcasting revenue boosts Gannett profit
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Broadcasting revenue boosts Gannett profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gannett Co, publisher of USA Today, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending on political advertising and increased TV retransmission revenue.

Broadcasting revenue more than doubled to $495.3 million.

Net income attributable to Gannett rose to $676 million, or $2.92 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $90.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.7 billion from $1.37 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.