USA Today publisher Gannett's revenue rises 5 pct
April 21, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

USA Today publisher Gannett's revenue rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increased broadcasting revenue.

Net income attributable to Gannett rose to $112.9 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $59.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.47 billion from $1.40 billion.

Gannett’s broadcasting revenue rose 3.8 percent to $396.8 million. Broadcasting accounts for about 27 percent of Gannett’s total revenue. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

