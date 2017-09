Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gant Development SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej :

* Shareholders PTBS Pomorska and Karol Maciej Szymanski agree on common vote at company AGMs

* Common voting to concern Supervisory Board appointments

* Karol Maciej Szymanski’s 9.70 pct voting rights and PTBS Pomorska’s 6.52 pct voting rights to jointly reflect 16.22 pct voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)