a year ago
Gap reports fire at Fishkill distribution center, employees safe
August 30, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Gap reports fire at Fishkill distribution center, employees safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc said there was a "serious" fire at its distribution center in Fishkill, New York, on Monday.

All employees at the site were safe and an investigation was underway, Gap spokeswoman Debbie Felix said.

"While it will take time to understand the full impact and cause of the fire, we have contingency plans in place and are working across our North American network of distributions centers to continue to serve our customers," Felix said. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
