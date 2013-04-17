FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gap's international plans may include Old Navy in China
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 4 years

Gap's international plans may include Old Navy in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc said on Wednesday that it may bring its lower-priced Old Navy brand into more international markets, including China, and is working on blending the abilities of its stores and websites to attract shoppers.

Shares of Gap, which is hosting an investor meeting on Wednesday, was down 2.2 percent at $36.96 in midday trading.

Gap said it expects to start to franchise Old Navy in key international markets in 2014 and is exploring a plan to add company-operated Old Navy and Banana Republic stores in China.

The company, whose other chains include Athleta and Intermix, also said it is trying to make shopping at its stores and online more convenient with features such as ship-from-store, find-in-store and reserve-in-store.

