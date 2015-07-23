FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico airport operator GAP posts 25.7 pct higher 2nd-qtr profit
July 23, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico airport operator GAP posts 25.7 pct higher 2nd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates airports along the country’s Pacific Coast, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit increased by 25.7 percent, boosted by higher passenger traffic.

The company, which runs 13 airports including Guadalajara and the tourist resorts of Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, reported profit of 542.5 million pesos ($42.5 million), up from 431 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 51.7 percent to 2.141 billion pesos, with passenger traffic up by 8.6 percent. The figures include the consolidation of the airport of Montego Bay in Jamaica after GAP aquired the shares of Spanish company DCA in April.

Shares in GAP were up by 1.11 percent just after midday. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by David Gregorio)

