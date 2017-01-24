FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Gap says Banana Republic head to leave, CEO to oversee brand
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 7 months ago

Gap says Banana Republic head to leave, CEO to oversee brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gap Inc said the global president of its Banana Republic unit would leave the company as the apparel retailer looks to stem a relentless decline in sales at the brand.

Andi Owen, global president of Banana Republic, will leave the company in late February, Gap said in a statement.

Chief Executive Art Peck, who took over as chief executive in 2015, will directly oversee the brand, while the company searches for Owen's replacement.

Sales in the Banana Republic unit have declined for seven straight quarters.

Under Peck, Gap has been trying to replicate the success of its low-end Old Navy brand at its Gap and Banana Republic brands.

The company said last May it would shut 75 Old Navy and Banana Republic stores outside the United States. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.