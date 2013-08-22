FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gap raises profit forecast, dividend
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 8:10 PM / in 4 years

Gap raises profit forecast, dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gap Inc on Thursday reported a higher second-quarter profit, helped by the sales gains at its namesake and Old Navy chains and online, leading the clothing retailer to raise its full year profit forecast and dividend.

The apparel retailer, which also operates the Banana Republic chain, now expects a profit for the year ending in February of $2.57 to $2.65, five cents above its previous range. The company also raised its annual dividend to 80 cents per share from 60 cents.

As previously reported by Gap, the company’s sales rose 8.1 percent to $3.87 billion, while comparable sales rose 5 percent.

Gap earned 64 cents per share for the second quarter, in line with its own revised forecast when it reported July sales earlier this month, and Wall Street expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
