Gap expects lower full-year profit due to strong dollar, West Coast delays

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc forecast a drop in profit for its year ending January 2016, citing a strong dollar and merchandise delays due to labor issues at U.S. West Coast ports.

Shares of the company, which approved a $1 billion share buyback program, rose 4 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Retailers and other companies are bracing for shipment delays as it may take as much as two months for the congestion at the ports to clear even after a tentative labor agreement on Feb. 20.

Gap said it expected a strong dollar to reduce fiscal 2015 profit by about 16 cents and merchandise delays to lower earnings by about 13 cents.

The dollar is forecast to gain across currencies this year as the U.S. economy gathers steam.

The company said it expects to earn $2.75-$2.80 per share for the year ending January 2016.

Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of $2.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gap reported a profit of $2.87 per share for the year ended Jan. 31.

The company has also been struggling with a slump in sales at its pricier Banana Republic and Gap brands despite heavy discounting.

Sales at its relatively cheaper Old Navy clothes have been a bright spot, and the division has trumped the flagship Gap business to become the company’s biggest brand by sales.

Comparable sales at Old Navy rose 11 percent in the fourth quarter, accounting for 42 percent of total revenue.

Gap is trying out various strategies to revive sales of its namesake brand, including investments in its fast-growing online business and increasing store counts in overseas markets.

The company opened 39 stores in China during 2014 and plans to open 40 more in the country this year.

The company last month eliminated the role of Gap brand creative director Rebekka Bay, and in October said digital head business’ Art Peck would take over as CEO.

Comparable sales at Gap brand stores fell 6 percent in the fourth quarter, while those at Banana Republic rose 1 percent.

The company said net income rose to $319 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $307 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.8 percent to $4.71 billion. Overall comparable sales rose 2 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned 75 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $4.71 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)