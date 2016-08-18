Apparel retailer Gap's adjusted profit beats estimates

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit largely due to higher customer visits to its Old Navy stores in June.

The company's net income fell to $125 million, or 31 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $219 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 59 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell to $3.85 billion from $3.90 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)