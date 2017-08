Aug 8 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales, helped by strength in its Gap Global brand.

Sales at established stores fell 2 percent in the second quarter ended July 30.

Analysts on average had expected a decline of 2.60 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net sales fell to $3.85 billion from $3.90 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)