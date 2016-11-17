Gap posts seventh straight quarterly sales decline

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Apparel chain Gap Inc reported its seventh straight quarterly sales decline as demand for its Gap and Banana Republic brands remained sluggish.

The company's net income fell to $204 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $248 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Gap said same-store sales fell 3 percent in the quarter, in line with analysts' estimate, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net sales fell to $3.80 billion from $3.86 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)