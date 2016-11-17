FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gap posts seventh straight quarterly sales decline
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

Gap posts seventh straight quarterly sales decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Apparel chain Gap Inc reported its seventh straight quarterly sales decline as demand for its Gap and Banana Republic brands remained sluggish.

The company's net income fell to $204 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $248 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Gap said same-store sales fell 3 percent in the quarter, in line with analysts' estimate, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net sales fell to $3.80 billion from $3.86 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

