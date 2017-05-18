FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gap profit jumps 12.6 pct
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 3 months ago

Gap profit jumps 12.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.

The company's net income rose to $143 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29 from $127 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Gap's same-store sales rose 2 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 0.2 percent fall, according to Consensus Metrix.

Revenue was flat at $3.44 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

