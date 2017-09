MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Monday it sees revenue in 2015 rising by 38 percent to 40 percent.

The company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it expected traffic this year to rise 23 percent to 25 percent. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)