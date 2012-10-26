FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico airport operator GAP boosts 2012 revenue forecast
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico airport operator GAP boosts 2012 revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) on Friday boosted its forecast for revenue growth in 2012 to between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent from an earlier of 6.0 percent to 8.5 percent.

The company, which operates 12 airports across Mexico, also raised its forecast for 2012 passenger traffic growth to between 4 percent and 5 percent from a previous range of 3 percent to 4 percent.

“We expect an increase in (2012) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 9.0 to 11.5 percent versus a previous 6.0 to 8.5 percent estimate,” said Miguel Aliaga, head of GAP’s institutional relations during a conference call with analysts.

GAP posted a 26.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit late Thursday, driven by new routes and more flights from local and foreign airlines.

Its shares traded 0.33 percent higher at 60.92 pesos, while its New York-traded stock traded 0.17 percent lower at $46.75.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.