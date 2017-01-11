Turkey's Garanti Bank sees 2017 total loan growth around 11 percent

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank expects loan growth to be around 11 percent this year while its non-performing loans ratio is seen at around 3 percent, it said on Wednesday.

Turkish lira loans were seen rising some 15 percent while foreign currency loans were expected to be "flat-to-slightly up", it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

In the first nine months of 2016, total loan growth was 8 percent while the NPL ratio was 3 percent.