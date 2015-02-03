Turkey's Garanti Q4 profit up 60.3 pct, misses forecast

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti posted a 60.3 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit of 777.6 million turkish lira ($324.00 million), but missed a Reuters forecast of 835 million lira, its financial results showed on Tuesday.

Garanti’s profit rose sharply on the back of the increase in its net interest income.

Garanti said its 2014 net profit was 3.2 billion lira, 6.7 percent higher than its profit a year ago, and in line with a forecast of 3.26 billion lira.