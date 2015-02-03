FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Garanti Q4 profit up 60.3 pct, misses forecast
February 3, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Garanti Q4 profit up 60.3 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti posted a 60.3 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit of 777.6 million turkish lira ($324.00 million), but missed a Reuters forecast of 835 million lira, its financial results showed on Tuesday.

Garanti’s profit rose sharply on the back of the increase in its net interest income.

Garanti said its 2014 net profit was 3.2 billion lira, 6.7 percent higher than its profit a year ago, and in line with a forecast of 3.26 billion lira.

$1 = 2.4000 liras Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg

