ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dogus Holding said on Wednesday talks with Spanish lender BBVA continued over the sale of 14.89 percent stake in Turkish lender Garanti .

BBVA said earlier it was in advanced talks to acquire the shares to raise its total stake to 39.9 percent and to give the Spanish lender control of the board. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Seda Sezer)