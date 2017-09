ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank said on Friday it would issue up to 12 billion lira ($5.30 billion) of domestic debt and up to $6 billion of debt in international markets.

It made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. (1 US dollar = 2.2626 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)