Turkey's Dogus agrees to sell 15 pct stake in Garanti to BBVA
November 19, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Dogus agrees to sell 15 pct stake in Garanti to BBVA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank said on Wednesday owner Dogus Holding agreed to sell 14.89 percent of its shares to Spanish partner BBVA for 5.5 billion lira ($2.46 billion).

The sale reduces Dogus’ stake in the Istanbul-based lender to 10 percent, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

BBVA said it was in advanced talks with Dogus Holding over the possible acquisition of as much as 14.89 percent of Garanti, while bank executives had said Dogus would retain more than a 10 percent stake.

$1 = 2.2356 Turkish lira Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ebru Tuncay, editing by David Evans

