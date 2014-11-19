Spain's BBVA to hike capital as it buys 15 pct stake in Turkey's Garanti

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA on Wednesday said it would hike capital and issue up to 310 million new shares, worth around 2.6 billion euros, as it reached a deal to buy a 14.89 percent stake in Turkey’s Garanti from Dogus Holding.

In a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, the Spanish lender said its purchase of the Garanti stake was worth a maximum of around 1.99 billion euros ($2.50 billion) and that it would now own 39.9 percent of the Turkish bank’s capital following the acquisition, from 25 percent currently.

It added it had subscribed a new shareholders pact with Dogus under which BBVA will take control of the board although strategic decisions will have to receive the backing of Dogus.

The capital increase will be done through an accelerated book building process, the bank said in a separate statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7969 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)