MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks with Dogus Holding over the possible acquisition of a 14.89 percent stake in Turkey’s Garanti, raising its total stake to 39.9 percent.

The acquisition, if it goes ahead, does not compel the Spanish bank to make a full take over offer for Garanti according to Turkish regulation, BBVA said in a statement to the market regulator. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)