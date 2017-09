ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank on Monday posted third-quarter profit of 851.9 million lira ($382 million), beating a forecast of 800 million lira in a Reuters poll of nine brokerages.

The Istanbul-based lender posted net income of 645 million lira in the same period of 2013. ($1 = 2.23 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)