Turkey's Garanti sees no possibility of BBVA selling stake

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank Chief Executive Ergun Ozen said on Thursday he did not see any possibility of Spanish bank BBVA selling its Garanti stake after Turkish media speculation that BBVA might consider such a move amid euro zone financial woes.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week.

Spain’s two biggest banks, Santander and BBVA, said after the EU financial package was agreed on by euro zone finance ministers that they would not need to access European money. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)