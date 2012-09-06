Turkey's Garanti borrows $1.35 bln via eurobonds -bankers

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank borrowed a total $1.35 billion through its 5-year and 10-year eurobond issues, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The bank borrowed $600 million through its 5-year bond, with a yield of U.S. Treasuries plus 350 basis points (bps), and an additional $750 million through its 10-year bond with a yield of U.S. Treasuries plus 370 basis points. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)