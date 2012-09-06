FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Garanti borrows $1.35 bln via eurobonds -bankers
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Turkey's Garanti borrows $1.35 bln via eurobonds -bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank borrowed a total $1.35 billion through its 5-year and 10-year eurobond issues, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The bank borrowed $600 million through its 5-year bond, with a yield of U.S. Treasuries plus 350 basis points (bps), and an additional $750 million through its 10-year bond with a yield of U.S. Treasuries plus 370 basis points. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.