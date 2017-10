ISTANBUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti said on Friday it will issue 250 million lira ($140.24 million) worth of bonds with a maturity of 88-days and 100 million lira worth of bonds with a maturity of 179-days.

Garanti made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The lender said in May that it mandated its headquarters to issue bonds of different maturities, up to 5 billion lira.