Nov 27 (Reuters) - Garanti Faktoring :

* Says to issue bonds worth 150 million Turkish Liras with 6 month maturity for qualified investors

* Says demand collection dates to be Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 2014

* Says Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler acts as facilitator