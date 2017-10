ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank is in talks on issuing a lira- denominated Eurobond, but has not yet given a mandate, the bank’s deputy general manager Onur Genc said on Wednesday.

Turkish banks are showing interest in lira-denominated Eurobond issues as a new source of long-term funding. Akbank issued a lira-denominated Eurobond last month. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)