ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Initial price guidance for Turkish Garanti Bank’s five-year eurolira issue is about 7.5 percent, bankers said on Thursday.

Garanti Bank had mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered Bank to issue bonds worth up to $3 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)