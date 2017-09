ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank will issue bonds worth minimum A$100 million ($99 million) with a maturity of five years, bankers said on Wednesday.

The bond’s initial price guidance is around 5.6 percent, bankers said. ($1 = 1.0084 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay)