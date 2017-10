ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti said on Friday that it sold 200.6 million lira ($110.53 million) worth of bad loans for 32.6 million lira to Girisim Varlik Yonetimi.

Garanti made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8149 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)